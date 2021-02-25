New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.14 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $29,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.