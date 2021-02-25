New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

