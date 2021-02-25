New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

