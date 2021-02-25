Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sale missed. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) partly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Declining production is another concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern. “

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 320,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,344. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.