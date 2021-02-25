Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Newnorth Projects Ltd. (CVE:NNP) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 84,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

About Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP)

NewNorth Projects Ltd. develops and sells land in Alberta. It develops Sandstone Asset, a 408 acre development project. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

