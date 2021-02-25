NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 491.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $36.94.

