NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,844,000 after buying an additional 269,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

