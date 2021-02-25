NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $26,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 127,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $11,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

