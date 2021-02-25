NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $28,000 Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after buying an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 371,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

