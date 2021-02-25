NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 6.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 71.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ASML by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $595.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.82 and a 200-day moving average of $442.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.