NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 203 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

