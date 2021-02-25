NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 381.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 202,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

