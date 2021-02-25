NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NXGN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Insiders sold a total of 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

