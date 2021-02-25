NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $232.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.54.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

