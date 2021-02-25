Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 146,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $209.78. The stock had a trading volume of 94,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

