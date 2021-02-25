Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,473,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enviva Partners by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 36.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 60.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

