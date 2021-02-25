Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 56,600 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 123,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

