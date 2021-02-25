Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Nielsen updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.43-1.54 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.43 to $1.54 EPS.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,640. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

