Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $173,000 Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.