Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,674 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

