Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 461 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,907,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $7,831,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 57.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 291,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.