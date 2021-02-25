NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

