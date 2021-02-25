Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0323

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Noir token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $661,353.70 and $1,229.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00240575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00065467 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.15 or 0.02162592 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,451,514 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

