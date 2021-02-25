Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.79-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.Nomad Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 1,484,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.