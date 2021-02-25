Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

