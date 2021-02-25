North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.99% of North American Construction Group worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

