Northcoast Research Weighs in on Colfax Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.