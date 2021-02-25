Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Set at C$57.00 by Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) received a C$57.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Shares of NPI opened at C$43.26 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97.

Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

