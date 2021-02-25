Northland Power’s (NPIFF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Northland Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NPIFF stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

