Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $229.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.