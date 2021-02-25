Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $211.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.94.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 497.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded down $18.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.50. 2,454,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,234. Novavax has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.