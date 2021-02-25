Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $16.77. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 46,984 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $2,229,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

