Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,881 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

NTR stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

