Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 18,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 10,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $99,153.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHAA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period.

