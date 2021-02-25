Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvei stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

