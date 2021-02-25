NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.81.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $570.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

