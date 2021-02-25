NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $47.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $532.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,304,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

