NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $550.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $520.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.70.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $39.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $540.31. 505,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $334.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

