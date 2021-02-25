NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Shares of NVDA traded down $47.66 on Thursday, reaching $532.30. 20,304,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $553.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

