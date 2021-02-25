NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $530.50 and last traded at $532.30. Approximately 20,342,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 8,327,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

