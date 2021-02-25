NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $64.00 Per Share

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $64.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $63.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $76.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $79.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $283.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $299.00 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,699.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,416.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.