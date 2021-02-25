Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and $1.55 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006509 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.