Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Down 9.7% Following Weak Earnings

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 765,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 466,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

