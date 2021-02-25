Odyssey Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $441,174.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $441,174.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00072784 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.