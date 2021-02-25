Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.20. 1,004,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,032,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.