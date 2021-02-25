OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 9.63 ($0.13). OKYO Pharma shares last traded at GBX 9.43 ($0.12), with a volume of 269,795 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.94 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of £59.45 million and a PE ratio of -88.40.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile (LON:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.