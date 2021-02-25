OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.19. Approximately 1,409,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,366,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.48%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

