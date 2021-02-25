OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,703. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $868.31 million, a PE ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.