OptionRoom Market Cap Hits $30.82 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $30.82 million and $3.30 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00475526 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

