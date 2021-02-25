ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital grew its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 34,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,849. The company has a market cap of $620.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

